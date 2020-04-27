“Footage shot by employees, dealer partners, customers”: Udit Malhotra, Morris Garages, on new film

In these tough times, most brands across categories are trying hard to spread positivity and stay connected with their audiences. The government has put a ban on the shooting of ads/films because of the Coronavirus pandemic. This means that most of the communication now include self-shot videos of employees stitched together into meaningful films by the companies, with the help of their agency partners. The latest addition to this list of brands is Morris Garages (MG) India.

To spread hope and solidarity, the Gurugram-based automotive brand recently released an almost three-minute-long film ‘Raftaar wahi hogi’. MG Motor India collaborated with lyricist Rahat Indori and Delhi-based sufi rock band Faridkot for the composition.

Speaking about the film, Udit Malhotra, the newly appointed head of marketing, MG Motor India, says, “The idea behind the film is simple. It has been almost a month since the whole nation has gone into lockdown. In these unsure times, we wanted to connect with our community and send a message of hope. We chose music as a platform to do so as it speaks a universal language and is also accessible to everyone in today’s times.”