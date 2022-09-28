Football Fervor back in West Bengal as Hero ISL returns to Kolkata after 2 years

The campaign film cinematically highlights the rivalry between fans of ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, as chants of ‘Chol Chol Chol’ echo on the streets of West Bengal. Fans across generations, along with legends of the two clubs, gather on the streets in support of their favourite team by donning their jerseys. The promo film also features Sourav Ganguly as the biggest cheerleader, encouraging the fans of both teams to take Bengal football to greater heights with their support. With the streets filled with the colours of ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, the campaign film symbolises a legendary battle that will take place in this year’s Hero ISL.