For `Chotu’, Children’s Day is another day of suffering

Shashanka Chaturvedi, aka Bob, of Good Morning Films, who directed the film, also gave his thoughts: “Anupama had mentioned this one incident to me on child trafficking, and it really shook me up. It was the driving force for me to make this piece. It’s something we need to address besides so many others in our society and create awareness. If we start by stopping child labour at home, at work, and everywhere else, this piece will have done what it needs to do.”