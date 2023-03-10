For Crompton Greaves, it’s all about ‘bachat’

The consumer electricals company's latest campaign highlights its wide range of affordable, energy-saving fans, with ActivPower technology.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' latest TVC campaign is all about 'bachat' (savings). Most Indian households use a ceiling fan round the clock during summers, but very few are conscious about their energy consumption. There’s this common belief that energy-efficient fans tend to be expensive.
Crompton Greaves' latest 360-degree campaign, titled 'Bachat Ab Sabke Budget Mein’, highlights the brand's wide range of affordable, energy-saving fans, with ActivPower technology.
The campaign captures the nuances of daily routines and frugal choices of households, and establishes the brand's wide range of star-rated energy-saving fans. The brand has spent close to 30% on digital and the balance on traditional, for this campaign.
“We took an equity study to understand our consumers. We found that consumers today are looking for sustainable and responsible choices that help them to make significant changes in their households and the environment,” shares Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton Greaves.
“But 100% adoption of energy efficiency wasn't possible, because consumers don't switch to any sustainable solutions till the time the ecosystem mandates it. Therefore, in line with the new policy announced by BEE that mandates star ratings in fans, the brand has taken assurance of providing star-rated fans within the budget of consumers."
The campaign will be launched through a strong, pan-India promotion on television. It will be further amplified through digital and on ground outreach.
Being an 80-year-old brand, Crompton Greaves has seen a huge change in consumer mindset - from normal fans to energy-efficient and stylish fans.
"TV is our first medium, as far as energy-efficient fans go. We expect close to 70% awareness to reach out to as many audiences as possible. On digital platforms, we’re looking at YouTube as our key medium and aiming to reach 60% of our TG. We’re also looking at forums like Quora. We want to position ourselves as thought leaders," adds Bijalwan.
On some key trends the brand has observed in the fans category, Bijalwan shares, "Five years back, fans were just appliances to provide a cooling experience. Now, it’s above and beyond it, with the consumers also looking at additional features. Fans are now moving into a space that’s called 'stylish performance'. Performance, along with aesthetics, is getting added each year."