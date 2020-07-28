Force Motors brings Leo Burnett Consult onboard to develop a new brand platform

The new platform Codenamed T1N has been designed keeping both local and global markets and boasts of the best in class safety, comfort and engineering features.
Force Motors, the Pune based automotive company has brought Leo Burnett Consult onboard to help think through its branding architecture and branding for its new platform. Codenamed T1N, this is an all-new light commercial vehicle (LCV) platform from Force Motors that can spawn multiple models with 11-18 seating capacity. The platform has been designed keeping both local and global markets and boasts of the best in class safety, comfort and engineering features.
Prasan Firodia, managing director, Force Motors said, “We have designed this platform ground up, with the best technology available around the globe. Our vision for this platform is a global one. We wanted to collaborate with a branding partner who is the best in the world. Leo Burnett’s approach to building our new brand platform and their views on our brand architecture were aligned to our worldview. I am looking forward to creating a world-class brand with the team.”
Added Dheeraj Sinha, managing director & chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, “Force Motors is a company with great legacy and an eye on the future. The T1N platform is absolutely world class. Our job is to give it the right platform and position to succeed not just in India but across the global markets. Our approach of understanding cultural inflexion points, using data-led insights and our understanding of the automobile industry will help us build a successful strategy for this platform. We look forward to creating some magic together.”