Force Motors onboards DY Works as strategy partner

Force Motors, the Pune based automotive company has brought DY Works onboard to design the brand and experience for their iconic offroader Force Gurkha. Launched at the Auto Expo 2020 the new generation Gurkha is BS6 compliant and completely revamped. The new Gurkha is scheduled to launch at the end of the year.

Prasan Firodia, managing director, Force Motors, said, “There has been huge excitement and anticipation since the new Gurkha was revealed at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Our vision for Gurkha is to make it the most capable and enjoyable off-roader/recreation vehicle in India. We wanted to collaborate with a partner who understood our vision and could help us unlock the next growth story for Gurkha, and DY’s approach matched our ambition perfectly. I look forward to creating an exciting story for Gurkha and its tribe with their team.”