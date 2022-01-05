Ford India reiterates its commitment to serve its existing customers

Pallavi Singh, former director-marketing at Harley Davidson draws an interesting parallel between the motorcycle brand and Ford. “They are very different brands, but some parallels can be drawn. Harley Davidson is an extremely emotional brand, with a very strong community of connected enthusiasts. Ford also enjoys that kind of loyalty and strong community for the Mustang, Endeavour and EcoSport. But Harley Davidson’s community is very different, so they can talk on one platform. For Ford, because of the way the brand is, the platforms have to be multi-dimensional; it cannot be just YouTube or Instagram or Facebook. It also has to have print and television.”