Ford launches "From America, For America" campaign as Trump tariffs take effect

Ford Motor Co has unveiled a new advertising campaign highlighting its American manufacturing credentials, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on imported vehicles which came into effect yesterday.

The "From America, For America" initiative, created by Wieden+Kennedy New York, aims to position Ford as the dominant American car manufacturer whilst offering significant discounts to consumers across its vehicle range.

The campaign features actor Bryan Cranston delivering the voiceover, emphasising that Ford "employs the most hourly workers" and "assembles the most vehicles in the country". Cranston also references "this unprecedented moment in automotive history" – a clear nod to the newly implemented Trump tariffs on the automotive industry.

As part of the promotion, Ford is extending its employee-pricing plan, known as the A Plan, to consumers purchasing most 2024 and 2025 model year vehicles through 2nd June. Additionally, the company is continuing its programme offering free home chargers and complimentary installation for customers who purchase or lease all-electric vehicles, with this offer now extended until 30th June.

The campaign showcases Ford's manufacturing facilities across the United States, reinforcing the company's significant American footprint at a time when imports face substantial new tariffs.