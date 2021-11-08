Former Group Chairman & CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group, Joseph George to launch Vector Brand Solutions

On what Vector would specifically focus on developing along the way, Joe said “Vector is a post pandemic launch; and the rampant digital embrace seen in the past 20 months have resulted in Digital First brands getting launched every day. For them to survive and thrive, they will need high quality top, middle and bottom of the funnel interventions; and so, will need help with smart data insighting, innovative demand generation as well as top draw skills in building brand love, preference and distinctiveness. Vector will strive to be acknowledged as best in class partners for these marketers”

Vector is in the midst of putting in place its operating leadership. An announcement on this is expected to be made in the next few weeks.