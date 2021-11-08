Former Group Chairman & CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group, Joseph George to launch Vector Brand Solutions

He is also the founder of Tilt Brand Solutions.
40 months after founding and launching Tilt Brand Solutions, former Group Chairman & CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group, Joseph (Joe) George has announced the Group’s launch of its next Brand & Communications enterprise – Vector Brand Solutions.
Like Tilt, Vector too will be Mumbai based.
Tilt Brand Solutions has worked with over 35 blue chip and start up brands and putting out some spectacularly popular work; notably on Dream 11, Livspace, Licious, Swiggy, JD Mart, Groww, Go Daddy, TVS, The Pink Foundry and many others.
Speaking on the launch of Vector, Joseph (Joe) George said “Thus far, we seem to have got quite a few things right at Tilt; in terms of how we work, how we engage and what we put out. While there is ofcourse a lot for us to get better at, what has worked most for us and our clients is a structure that allows our senior folks to give disproportionate attention to brands, clients and their business. So, the question I asked myself was how do we navigate and manage growth while not diluting, diminishing and diffusing our people’s involvement with their brands and clients. The answer - Vector Brand Solutions.”
On the name, Joe said “Vector in Physics is a quantity or phenomenon that has both magnitude and direction. And that’s what we want to ensure in everything we do – agility and pace but with purpose and direction”
On what Vector would specifically focus on developing along the way, Joe said “Vector is a post pandemic launch; and the rampant digital embrace seen in the past 20 months have resulted in Digital First brands getting launched every day. For them to survive and thrive, they will need high quality top, middle and bottom of the funnel interventions; and so, will need help with smart data insighting, innovative demand generation as well as top draw skills in building brand love, preference and distinctiveness. Vector will strive to be acknowledged as best in class partners for these marketers”
Vector is in the midst of putting in place its operating leadership. An announcement on this is expected to be made in the next few weeks.
