Former Lintas and Paytm Insider executives launch Buzzlab

Sushant Sadamate and Sindhu Biswal have launched Buzzlab, a content-driven growth firm aimed at scaling brands, startups, and creators on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Spotify using data analytics and AI workflows.

Sushant Sadamate and Sindhu Biswal bring extensive experience in growth campaigns and marketing. Sushant has held key roles at agencies like Lowe Lintas, Famous Innovations, and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, managing global accounts for brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Flipkart, and Dell. "I've spent years seeing agencies fall short by focusing solely on deliverables. Brands need more than just campaign outputs—they need results," said Sushant Sadamate, co-founder and COO, Buzzlab. “At Buzzlab, we're moving beyond the usual playbook. Our approach is about creating content that doesn’t just meet a quota, but sparks meaningful growth."

Sindhu, a second-time entrepreneur, built a social networking app in 2017 that gained over 1 million users. He has led growth strategies at startups like Paytm Insider, FilterCopy, Betterhalf, and Jupiter and served as a growth advisor to creators like Raj Shamani and Finance with Sharan’s 1% Club. “What I’ve noticed is brands want to be creators and creators want to become brands. Most agencies are too focused on checking boxes—chasing the next big launch, award or trendy ad. No one owns the outcome. Buzzlab is different, it’s built on first principles and a growth mindset" Sindhu Biswal, founder and CEO at Buzzlab shared. “We have 3 playbooks - Instagram playbook, YouTube playbook, growth marketing playbook. We use our playbook to scale brand’s organic and performance marketing effort so that they see better Customer acquisition cost, ROI and massive impact”.

“What we are building is unique and one of its kind. We are challenging the existing ways of working and inventing some playbooks that are custom designed for our clients. We are also hiring at all fronts.”, said the founders.