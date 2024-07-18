Former VML India president Saurabh Saksena launches new agency Next Wave Worldwide

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Next Wave Worldwide aims to revolutionise marketing communications.
Saurabh Saksena, former president of VML India launches Next Wave Worldwide, an agency that leverages the full potential of AI, boosted by the expertise of seasoned professionals.
Saksena shared the news about his newly launched venture in a LinkedIn post. He mentioned, "Next Wave Worldwide stands for "Human Expertise amplified by Artificial Intelligence”. We're not an AI company. While our proprietary AI engines do power our back-end, it is human expertise that truly unlocks value for marketers and advertisers."
In the past, he has served as the CEO of VMLY&R for India. He had been associated with J Walter Thompson Worldwide for nearly nine years.
With over 31 years of experience in managing people, business and country operations, he has led diverse, multi-cultural, multi-location, cross-functional teams to deliver sustainable business growth and profit in India and Southeast Asia.
Saksena has also worked with Red Fuse Communications, Mid Day, DDB Mudra Group, Ogilvy Outreach and more.