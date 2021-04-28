Forrester names dentsu international India as Salesforce Partner of the Year 2021

Merkle Sokrati plays significant role in this acknowledgement.
Forrester has acknowledged dentsu international as Salesforce Partner of the Year 2021 and the only agency network in the largest revenue category in India. For the record, Forrester covered its overview of 31 Salesforce Consulting Partners in the latest release, Now Tech: Salesforce Consulting Partners In Asia Pacific, Q1 2021.
It is pertinent to note here that Merkle Sokrati India, the leading data-driven performance marketing agency from the house of dentsu international, has played a major role in the recognition. This was a culmination of the agency’s many years of hard work to implement innovative solutions across the marketing and sales cloud ecosystem, especially for enterprise clients from the auto, retail and entertainment sectors.
Speaking on the recognition, Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO India, dentsu said, “This is yet another well-earned recognition for our continued success with Salesforce. We are already a certified Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, a Strategic Services Partner, and a Platinum Commerce Cloud Partner with Custom Integration credentials."
"With 1,300+ Salesforce trained staff and 1,800+ Salesforce certifications globally in our network of agencies integrated by design, we craft bespoke solutions brands can leverage across multiple channels to orchestrate meaningful customer journeys, monetise interactions, and provide customer service at scale. The results are improved marketing outcomes, enduring customer relationships, and sustained competitive advantage for the clients we serve.”
Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati added, “At Merkle and dentsu, we specialise in delivering cross-cloud solutions on the Salesforce platform to help leading brands differentiate through data-driven marketing. Seeing the full value of Salesforce involves more than the platform itself. It requires integration within the organisation, a holistic view of the customers, and a focused strategy for delivering the personalised experiences they demand. Merkle’s Trail to Optimisation (TTO) solution helps existing Salesforce Cloud customers get the most out of their technology investment.”