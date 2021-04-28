Forrester names dentsu international India as Salesforce Partner of the Year 2021

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati added, “At Merkle and dentsu, we specialise in delivering cross-cloud solutions on the Salesforce platform to help leading brands differentiate through data-driven marketing. Seeing the full value of Salesforce involves more than the platform itself. It requires integration within the organisation, a holistic view of the customers, and a focused strategy for delivering the personalised experiences they demand. Merkle’s Trail to Optimisation (TTO) solution helps existing Salesforce Cloud customers get the most out of their technology investment.”