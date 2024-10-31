Fortune Foods launches AR filter for personalised Diwali greetings

Fortune Foods, the flagship brand of Adani Wilmar has introduced #DiwaliKaFortune, an AR (augmented reality) filter campaign this Diwali that enables users to craft and share personalised Diwali greetings.

The campaign offers users a curated selection of Diwali-themed dishes, inviting them to create customised wish cards and share greetings with friends and family from the convenience of their smartphones. The AR filter, which can be accessed via a dedicated microsite linked on Fortune Foods’ social media channels, allows users to select a favourite Diwali dish, visualise it on their tabletop in AR.

Users have to compose a Diwali Wish incorporating the word ‘Fortune’, capture the image and share this image to their friends and family as well as their on Social Media Handles, and tag @FortuneFoods to participate, with opportunities to win prizes for the most creative and meaningful entries.

Additionally, Fortune Foods has partnered with influencers across food, lifestyle, and family niches to extend the reach of #DiwaliKaFortune initiative.