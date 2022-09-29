Fortune Foods releases Pet Pujo 2022 ad: Harks Back to the good old times of Durga Pujo

“With the farewell of the two-year-long travel restrictions, for us, Homecoming became the concept of Fortune’s Pet Pujo this year. We saw this as an opportunity to celebrate traditions and bring alive the food culture prevalent during the Pujo festival. The classic dishes- from muri ghonto to shokto, from shorshe pabda to mutton kosha, and much more- are incomplete if it’s not made at home. So, this pujo, Fortune celebrates the homecoming of a bandhu who wants to relive the festivities and the food just like good old times.", added Panisa Shah, Director - Creative, Social Beat.