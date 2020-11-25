Fortune Foods romances ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ as Zomato tempts users to order in

Both Zomato and Fortune are pulling consumers towards the opposite poles of in-home food consumption.
Fortune Foods is celebrating 20 years of its presence in the Indian food industry. Marking this milestone, the brand’s latest campaign highlighs ‘Ghar Ka Khana.’ The ad films showcase a host of dishes, and recipes that Fortune’s products are an essential part of.
Known for its variety of cooking oils Fortune Foods extended to food categories such as wheat flour, Basmati rice, pulses, soya chunks and besan. They brand also launched ready-to-cook Khichdi.
In the press release, the Fortune Foods team mentions that the brand’s ready-to-cook portfolio has increased substantially causing a shift in the consumer’s concept from ‘joy of eating’ to ‘joy of cooking’. The company’s chief executive Naresh Gupta says, “We have always aimed at strengthening Fortune’s position in the market and strived to be relevant to younger households through the values they believe in.”
Gupta’s view reflects in the brand’s latest ad films. The latest film opens with a college goer cooking for his roommates. It is followed by a young Instagrammer, a newly wed wife, and a young couple.
While an ingredient focused brand like Fortune pieces together these visuals of people cooking at home, food ordering app Zomato has been trying various tricks to get users to order their food online. Zomato’s initiatives range right from emotional atyachaar to bad Bollywood lyric jokes. Here are a few examples from Zomato's mailers.