Fortune launches Uttarayan-themed Cottonlite festive pack in Gujarat

AWL Agri Business has rolled out a Uttarayan-themed festive pack for Fortune Cottonlite Refined Cottonseed Oil in Gujarat, alongside the launch of its ‘Pakko Gujarati’ campaign.

The festive pack was unveiled at an on-ground event in Ahmedabad and features design elements inspired by Gujarati culture and festival motifs. The launch was attended by theatre and film personality Siddharth Randeria. As part of the campaign, actors Apara Mehta, Tiku Talsania and Puja Joshi have also been associated with the initiative.

Cottonseed oil has historically been used in Gujarati kitchens for dishes prepared during festivals such as Uttarayan.

Commenting on the launch, Mukesh Mishra, joint president – Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business, said: “As a company headquartered in Gujarat, our relationship with the state is deeply personal. For us, Gujarat isn't just a market it’s home, and we’ve grown up witnessing how a ‘Pakko Gujarati’ takes immense pride in the uncompromising taste of their kitchen, reflecting their strong culture. Food is a common thread that brings families together, especially during festivals like Uttarayan. Through the ‘Pakko Gujarati’ campaign and the Fortune Cottonlite festive pack, we are celebrating that bond and strengthening our connect with Gujarati households in a way that feels authentic.”

According to the company, the festive pack is being introduced for a limited period during the Uttarayan season. Fortune Cottonlite Refined Cottonseed Oil is positioned for both daily cooking and festive preparations and contains tokko-ferol, a natural antioxidant.

The campaign is being rolled out across regional television, digital platforms, radio, outdoor media and in-store activations across key markets in Gujarat.