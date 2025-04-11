Fortune Soya Chunks brings Sourav Ganguly, Chef Keer together for culinary talk

Fortune Soya Chunks, part of AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar), has announced a new 45-minute video featuring cricketer Sourav Ganguly and chef Sanjyot Keer. The video aims to combine insights from Ganguly’s personal experiences with Keer’s culinary expertise.

Advertisment

Commenting on this landmark collaboration, Jignesh Shah, head – media and digital marketing, AWL Agri Business, said: “This video is not only outstanding, it also represents more than just a conversation. It’s a celebration of nutrition, versatility, and the powerful stories that connect food with achievement. As a rich source of protein, Fortune Soya Chunks embodies the spirit of eating healthy with a hatke twist. Through this remarkable interaction with Sourav Ganguly, we highlight how nutrition can fuel both sporting excellence and everyday life. As we celebrate 25 years of Fortune, this video reinforces our commitment to offering meaningful, inspiring content that resonates with Indian households.”

The video features a discussion, exploring Sourav Ganguly’s cricketing journey, personal experiences, and the vital importance of protein intake for athletes.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricketer said: “Nutrition has always been a cornerstone of my career. Staying fit on and off the field is essential, and I believe food plays a huge part in that. It’s an honour to be a part of this conversation with Fortune Soya Chunks. These chunks are not only healthy, but also versatile enough to be part of any meal, whether it’s a quick snack or a special dish shared with loved ones.”

The video is launched across digital and social media platforms to maximise reach and engagement.