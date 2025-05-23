Fortune Whole Wheat targets Maharashtra, Gujarat with new ad

AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) has launched a new TV campaign, ‘Shuddhata Ki Sahi Parakh’, for its Fortune Whole Wheat brand in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The campaign aims to raise awareness and promote packaged whole wheat as a consistent and quality alternative to loose wheat.

The TVC, set in a familiar neighborhood grocery store, features a curious young girl questioning the quality of wheat, leading to a compelling narrative around Fortune Whole Wheat’s superior attributes. The film educates consumers on clear indicators of premium whole wheat, such as uniform grain shape, size, color, and strength.

Mukesh Mishra, senior vice president and business head– sales and marketing, AWL Agri Business, said: "This campaign is more than just a product message — it’s a heartfelt tribute to the Indian farmer and the informed consumer. Through these TVCs, we invite viewers on a journey to the source of real quality. Fortune Whole Wheat stands for purity, trust, and quality, and we are proud to bring that promise to our consumers."

The TVCs are now live across television, digital platforms, theaters and local media in Maharashtra and Gujarat.