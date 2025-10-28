Fortune’s new film spotlights Bengal’s love for authentic flavours

Fortune, the edible oil brand from AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar), has launched a new regional campaign in West Bengal titled Bhojan Bahini (Food Force). The campaign aims to strengthen the brand’s connect with the region through a feature film-style ad that brings together two of Bengal’s most familiar faces - cricketer Sourav Ganguly and actor Abir Chatterjee.

The film uses humor and drama to explore Bengal’s deep-rooted relationship with food. The narrative positions Fortune Mustard Oil and Fortune Soyabean Oil as 'India’s No.1 Jodi,' symbolising the partnership of taste and trust in Bengali kitchens. Ganguly and Chatterjee appear as ‘Food Police’ on a mission to uncover the secret behind authentic Bengali meals, ultimately finding it in the blend of the two Fortune oils.

Speaking on the campaign, Mukesh Mishra, joint president, Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business, said: “With Bhojan Bahini, we are celebrating Bengal’s unbreakable bond with food. Sourav and Abir perfectly embody the state’s love for authenticity and quality. Through this film, we’re reminding consumers that great taste and tradition begin with choosing the right ingredients, and in Bengal that means the No.1 jodi of Fortune Mustard and Soyabean Oils.”

The film captures Bengal’s food nostalgia through visuals of luchis, kosha mangsho, and other local dishes. It blends entertainment with cultural familiarity, reflecting Fortune’s ongoing efforts to engage regional audiences while reinforcing its leadership in the mustard and soyabean oil categories.