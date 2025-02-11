foundit onboards Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

foundit announced cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its new brand ambassador. The campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah will launch across various media platforms in the coming months, emphasising the importance of applying technology to pinpoint job opportunity.

"We are delighted to partner with ICC’s Cricketer of the Year, Jasprit Bumrah. His exceptional performances for India in 2024 across multiple formats including winning a World Cup have not only captivated cricket enthusiasts worldwide but also exemplify the qualities essential for success—agility, precision, and dependability. These attributes closely align with foundit's commitment to empowering professionals with the skills needed in today’s dynamic job market. We look forward to a meaningful and successful collaboration." said V Suresh, CEO of foundit.

“Jasprit Bumrah’s precision, speed, and reliability mirror the qualities we uphold at foundit," said Anupama Bhimrajka, vice president - marketing of foundit. "With 70% of India’s jobseekers tuned into cricket, Bumrah connects with a vast and engaged audience — making him an ideal brand ambassador for foundit. With advanced AI-powered job search, we remain committed to matching job seekers with the perfect opportunities.”