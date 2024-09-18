Four bulls take charge in SAMCO Mutual Fund's latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign navigates the complexities of market movements and demonstrates how a diversified approach can help investors achieve their financial goals.
SAMCO Asset Management, an investment management firm, announces the launch of its latest advertising campaign for the SAMCO Multicap Fund. The campaign creatively personifies the fund's diversified investment strategy through four dynamic bulls— "Large-wa" (Large Cap), "Mid-wa" (Mid Cap), "Chhot-wa" (Small Cap), and "Chint-wa" (Smaller Cap). These characters represent the different market caps, navigating the complexities of market movements and demonstrating how a diversified approach can help investors achieve their financial goals.
Developed in-house by team SAMCO Mutual Fund, the campaign aims to captivate and educate investors through a storyline that highlights the power of diversification. Set to air across television and digital platforms, the campaign emphasises how each market segment contributes to building a resilient investment portfolio.
Viraj Gandhi, CEO of SAMCO Asset Management, commented: "Our new campaign for the SAMCO Multicap Fund underscores our commitment to innovative investment solutions. The 4-in-1 strategy—combining large caps, mid-caps, small caps, and flexible exposure—differentiates our fund and makes it relatable to a broad range of investors. This campaign is designed to communicate how our strategic approach to diversification empowers investors to capture growth opportunities across various market segments while maintaining robust defence against market volatility."
The SAMCO Multicap Fund adopts an active investment strategy, allocating a minimum of 25% of its assets to each of the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments. This balanced allocation provides a stable foundation while allowing the fund to pursue alpha-generation opportunities, particularly in smaller-cap stocks outside the NIFTY 500 universe. By leveraging this diversified approach, the fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth and strategically manage risk amid market volatility.
This campaign marks a significant step in SAMCO Asset Management’s mission to simplify investing for its clients. By breaking down complex financial strategies into relatable, engaging visuals, SAMCO aims to inspire confidence in diversified investing and foster a deeper understanding of how a multi-cap approach can enhance investment portfolios.