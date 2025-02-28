Four Indian women selected for Cannes Lions 2025 ‘See It Be It’ talent programme

Four Indian women have been chosen as part of Cannes Lions' See It Be It cohort 2025 talent programme, designed to accelerate the careers of women and non-binary talent.

The selected candidates from India are Leena Gupta, Mahima Kukreja, Pooja Ambulkar, and Kyra Matthews. The 2025 cohort selected for this unique learning and development programme includes 20 creatives from 14 markets, with Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela being represented for the first time.

Taking place at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, between 16 and 20 June 2025, the programme includes mentorship opportunities and private masterclasses with industry leaders, as well as backstage access and session invitations tailored to each participant’s career goals. Since its launch in 2014, See It Be It has brought together over 100 women and non-binary people from 35 markets, with 75% of the programme’s alumni having been promoted and 63% now operating at a Creative Director level or above.

The 2025 cohort will be supported by Mentor Atiya Zaidi, CEO and chief creative officer,

BBDO Pakistan, Pakistan, and Alumni Tutors Estefanía López, Strategy Director,

Connections, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, USA, and Nicky Lorenzo, Founder & Executive Creative Director, Twice on Sunday, USA.

Commenting on her appointment, Lorenzo said: “The ability to act as steward for this

incredible cohort of immensely talented individuals is truly a privilege. See It Be It was –

and continues to be – a driving force of inspiration, learning, and growth for me, and I

hope to facilitate the same for this year’s cohort as they embark on this incredible

journey. Now, more than ever, is the time to uplift women who deserve recognition and

sponsorship.”

López added: “This cohort of incredible creatives honours the legacy of See It Be It and

marks the first year of a new decade for the programme. It doesn’t get more iconic than

this. Their voices will be pivotal in reshaping the future of our industry. As their tutor and

friend, I look forward to helping them unlock their potential and realize that leadership

isn’t about justification – it’s about owning your strengths and helping others do the

same.”

The Founders International Network will serve as the official media partner for See It Be It 2025. Stories from the cohort and the programme’s alumni will be shared via its podcast channel.