Foxtale takes a sunny swipe at Lakme and Derma Co in print comic

As Lakme and Derma Co sweat over who’s sunscreen is better, young direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare startup Foxtale decided to get some much-needed coverage from this heat by taking out a quirky comic-strip ad.

Published on the front-page time of Bombay Times in the April 21 edition, readers can see a sweltering Sun grow annoyed as women on the beach remain unaffected from his heat because they’ve dabbed some Foxtale sunscreen.

Simple comic strip? Yes, and yet there’s enough substance to remind readers of the ongoing feud between the brands of HUL and Honasa. The most glaring one is the Sun, after accepting defeat against Foxtale’s “SPF 50 PA++++”, stating: “I don’t care about marketing wars. Neither should your skin.”

Founded in December 2021, Foxtale sells skincare, lip care, body care, and fragrances. Through its print ad, it has indulged in what is an ongoing trend amongst brands – a brand jumps into a conversation (hostile or not) between two separate brands and goes home with some of the equity.

Last year in November, a simple conversation between Shaadi.com and Zepto’s hoarding creating immense FOMO amongst brands, and the result was a litany of them trying to get a piece of the action.

Apart from such a move, Foxtale has partnered with influencers to promote its products, and with actors like Jeniffer Winget and Rohit Saraf.