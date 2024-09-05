Foxtale’s debut film celebrates women empowerment

Romita Mazumdar, founder and CEO of Foxtale says, “Our new brand film celebrates the Unstoppable Spirit of Women and embodies the essence of self-love and acceptance. It is a visual celebration of individuality, highlighting the extraordinary potential each woman has. Through our products and our brand philosophy, Foxtale plays an integral role in these women's lives - we work wonders for their glow while they work wonders in their lives. We are committed to empowering everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence, and this film reflects that core belief. ”