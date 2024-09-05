Foxtale’s debut film celebrates women empowerment

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad film is conceptualised and executed by Studio Simple.
Foxtale, a skincare brand for women, has unveiled its first-ever brand film. The film is a tribute to the unstoppable spirit of women, celebrating their resilience and determination.
Foxtale’s brand film highlights the brand’s focus on women empowerment and showcases its glow trio products, including glow sunscreen, super glow moisturiser, and Vitamin C serum.
Foxtale along with creative agency, Studio Simple, also conceptualised the original soundtrack that serves as the background score. The rap features lyrics that highlight and support women's confidence.
Romita Mazumdar, founder and CEO of Foxtale says, “Our new brand film celebrates the Unstoppable Spirit of Women and embodies the essence of self-love and acceptance. It is a visual celebration of individuality, highlighting the extraordinary potential each woman has. Through our products and our brand philosophy, Foxtale plays an integral role in these women's lives - we work wonders for their glow while they work wonders in their lives. We are committed to empowering everyone to embrace their unique beauty with confidence, and this film reflects that core belief. ”