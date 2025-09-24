Foxtale's new self-aware ad with Emraan Hashmi promotes men's lip care with humour

Foxtale, a new-age skincare brand, has unveiled its latest video featuring actor Emraan Hashmi, the evergreen star who has ruled audiences’ hearts with his unforgettable songs. This collaboration shines a spotlight on the importance of lip protection, especially among the male demographic, in a fresh and funny manner.

In the tongue-in-cheek film, Emraan Hashmi is seen in his classic, mischievous element during a humorous exchange with an insurance officer, where he attempts to get the actor's lips insured — for all the right reasons. The playful banter leads to the ultimate reveal: Hashmi’s lips remain perfectly protected and hydrated thanks to Foxtale’s Brightening Lip Balm.

Blending clever storytelling with celebrity charisma, the video embodies Foxtale’s belief that skincare should be effective, but never boring. With its playful undertone and engaging narrative, the film adds intrigue and playfulness while reinforcing the brand’s core philosophy of consistency and never skipping essential care routines.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anindita Biswas, chief strategy officer, Foxtale, said, "This video is a perfect example of how skincare can be both culturally engaging and product-focused. Emraan Hashmi’s humour adds a refreshing twist to how lip care is usually portrayed, while putting the spotlight on our Brightening Lip Balm, a product designed to hydrate, protect, and brighten, making it a true everyday essential.”

With this playful collaboration, Foxtale once again blurs the lines between beauty, entertainment, and pop culture, bringing skincare into everyday conversations in an entertaining and impactful way.