Foxtale’s ‘No Fox Given’ show combines comedy and skincare talks

When skincare brand Foxtale announced the ‘No Fox Given’ Show, it was planned as a live event but grew into a wider campaign. The show featured comedians Swati Sachdeva, Shashi Dhiman, and Apoorva Mukhija, along with real women sharing their experiences with skin, self-image, and self-worth.

Held in Mumbai, it featured female comedians and creators who used stand-up to talk about skincare and everyday challenges.One of the pioneers in making this concept a reality is Anindita Biswas, chief strategy officer at Foxtale.

She shares,“With No Fox Given, we weren’t trying to start a campaign, we were holding space. This was for every woman who’s been told to shrink herself. We used comedy, community, and candidness to flip the script - because beauty isn’t about being flawless. It’s about being fearless. And one day we hope and aim to make this into a yearly movement that celebrates women across spheres. Our stats prove that this indeed was needed and that women are ready to join movements that completely resonate with them.”

The show featured women sharing real experiences with skincare issues like acne and facial hair, and supporting each other. Foxtale is now focusing on combining offline events with online campaigns to increase engagement and drive sales. In today’s digital environment, such hybrid marketing approaches are becoming necessary.