FoxyMoron wins digital mandate for A.O. Smith

A.O. Smith, a category leader in Water Heaters and Water Purifiers, has awarded its mandate to digital marketing solutions agency, FoxyMoron. Additionally, the agency will also be contributing towards all above the line marketing activities for the brand. The digital mandate will be handled by the agency's Bangalore office set up in 2015.
The mandate entails building the brand's social presence through strategic planning and innovative solutions that will increase market penetration and consumer engagement. FoxyMoron will be involved in the overall strategy including influencer strategy, content creation, design and media planning across all social media platforms, as well as SEO and website development. The agency will work towards building brand awareness, product affinity with a collaborative strategy focusing around engaging digital content.
Speaking about the win, Kartik Hariharan, business head, South, FoxyMoron, said, “It is a proud moment for us to win the mandate of a brand like A.O Smith, a global brand and market leader. This is a category first for us and we look forward to learning and delivering impactful campaigns that align with the brand's global vision.”
Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder, FoxyMoron, added, "We're stoked to be associated with A.O. Smith. This is a mega-win for us and a category first at FoxyMoron. What is even more exciting is that we are responsible for the full funnel communication and media strategies for A.O. Smith. We're looking forward to working with the team and doing great work together."
Earlier this month, the brand kicked off it’s first campaign, #AOSmithCares, celebrating acts of kindness. A.O Smith made a donation of INR 500 towards the PM CARES Fund, for each story shared by people about their own acts of kindness during the lockdown. The campaign was received positively with over 500 responses, helping the brand raise INR 2.5 Lakhs for the PM CARES Fund.