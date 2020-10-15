FoxyMoron wins digital mandate for Revv

Karan Jain, Cofounder, Revv, said, “We needed an agency that could support our brand’s mission of providing consumers with an affordable easy alternative to owning a car. As lockdown restrictions are easing up, now more than ever, when people aren’t feeling safe using public transportation, Revv comes in as that super affordable alternative and we needed a team that could support us in ramping up our presence not only during this opportune time but on a long term basis too, and we’re glad to have found that support in FoxyMoron.”