FoxyMoron wins the creative mandate for Roposo and Ektaa Kapoor's home and wellness brand EK

Mansi Jain, senior vice president, and general manager, Roposo said, “We are building Roposo to be a creator-led live entertainment commerce destination. The D2C brands we co-create with leading celebrities and creators play a vital role in this vision. For any consumer business, targeting the right audience in creative ways is of utmost importance. Being a D2C brand, for our first original label launch EK with Ektaa Kapoor, we were looking for a partner who is digital-first in their thinking and could straddle brand strategy as well as social execution with a quick turnaround time considering the nature of the D2C market. We are glad to have found that skillset and expertise within the FoxyMoron team and look forward to building a strong partnership” she added.