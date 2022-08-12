FoxyMoron wins the digital creative mandate for aha Tamil

aha Tamil aims to deliver 100% Tamil content in the form of web series and movies including original content, exclusives, and theatrical releases on its platform. The service model is similar to ‘aha Telugu’, aha’s platform for Telugu content successfully launched 2 years ago. aha Telugu today has over 2 million paying subscribers and the company aims to replicate this success amongst the Tamil-speaking audiences too.

Commenting on the win Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), said, “After having immense success as a network in the OTT industry, we are exhilarated about the opportunity to collaborate with aha Tamil, one of the biggest players, as they build their audience amongst the new internet users in India. The internet penetration in Tamil Nadu is one of the highest in the country and our work in ‘Naya Bharat’ (our regional content focus at the network) has already seen a positive impact across various industries. With the rising popularity and widespread audiences of regional content in our country, there couldn’t be a better time for our partnership.”