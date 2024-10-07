Frammer AI founded by ex-NDTV team raises Rs 16.6 crore seed round from Lumikai

Frammer AI, founded a little over a year ago by the former management team of NDTV, has announced a $2 million (Rs. 16.6 crore) seed round investment from Lumikai. The start-up provides an all-in-one platform that helps businesses create high-quality videos for social media. Frammer has clients in the India and the US, including The India Today Group, Zee News, and insurance company Acko.

The company has also just been named the AI content partner of Brightcove, a US-listed company which provides streaming services to thousands of publishers across the world.

Using custom training and the experience of its founders, Frammer AI delivers ready-to-publish content for social media. The start-up has been generating revenue for several months and is driving strong interest internationally, including from movie studios and Sports rights-holders.

Frammer was set up by Suparna Singh, ex CEO and president of NDTV, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, ex CTPO of NDTV, and Arijit Chatterjee, who was the chief strategy officer at the TV network. Frammer AI provides transcripts, captions, and creates short, platform specific videos like Insta Reels and YouTube Shorts. It simplifies video creation, turning a 30-minute video into 35 short packages in five minutes. The company also summarises webinars and internal video conferences. With Lumikai's funding, Frammer plans to expand into sports and entertainment, grow its tech team, and invest in data training.

Suparna Singh, CEO and co-founder of Frammer AI, said “The need for - and interest in - short-form video has never been higher. We’re thrilled to hear from clients that Frammer is creating larger audiences for them by utilising all their video to its fullest potential. We’ve used all our experience and knowledge to train Frammer to deliver the most accurate results for complex content, and it’s gratifying to see very effective results.”

“We look forward to the journey with Frammer AI,” said Salone Sehgal, Founding Partner at Lumikai. “As a leadership team, they have consistently driven businesses from inception to profitability and delivered shareholder value with pioneering content, product and media-tech solutions while leading NDTV. In a world where brands, enterprises, and media houses must consistently engage audiences through social media, Frammer AI’s impressive client roster is testament to the value of their solution.”