Francesco Poletti appointed as international jury chair for ABBY Awards 2025

The Ad Club announces the appointment of Francesco Poletti, chief creative officer, Le Pub Publicis Italy, as an international jury chair for the ABBY Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Young Maverick Abby category.

Francesco Poletti has been appointed Chief Creative Officer at Le Pub Publicis Italy. He was previously CCO at VMLY&R and has also worked as creative director at Jung von Matt. Poletti joined VMLY&R in 2018 and became CCO in 2020.

Poletti works closely with Bruno Bertelli on both local and global clients, including Barilla, Heineken, and Netflix.

Francesco Poletti has received awards at Cannes Lions, D&AD, and The One Show. He is known for the Rocking Mamas campaign for Rolling Stone. The ABBY Awards 2025 powered by One Show, is scheduled to take place at Goafest 2025 on May 21, 22 and 23, 2025 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

Goafest is jointly hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club.