Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil launches new campaign ‘Dhyaan Se Lijiye’ ft. Yash & Radhika

According to P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, senior vice-president of sales & marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil, said “Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils are known for the quality and trustworthiness in the cooking oil market. With our range of products known for the purity and health benefits, the brand has successfully established itself as a reliable choice for health-conscious consumers. The ‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’ campaign with our brand ambassadors the rocking couple ‘Yash & Radhika’ is an initiative to contribute to the health and wellness of consumers. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, as brand leader in the category aims to inspire people to be cautious while picking the brand of sunflower oil. Consumers need to check the brand credentials and not be fooled by the use of yellow colour or an image of sunflower on the pack. They need to carefully check the brand name of their choice to be sure of the cooking oil being purchased. A mindful choice will help them prioritize health and be safe.”