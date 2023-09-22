Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil launches new campaign ‘Dhyaan Se Lijiye’ ft. Yash & Radhika

The campaign is designed to create awareness amongst the customers to unlock the power of mindful choices and buy the right cooking oil.
Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil launched an advertising campaign, ‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’, with a key focus on the importance of making careful choices, particularly while buying Sunflower oil.
The campaign with brand ambassadors Yash & Radhika by Freedom Cooking Oil is designed to sensitize the customers to purchase their preferred edible oil with caution and be sure of the quality of edible oil they consume.
The campaign revolves around brand ambassadors Yash and Radhika, who convey the core message of making thoughtful selection in refined sunflower oil. The portrayal of Radhika's character initially leaning towards cheap refined sunflower oil is smartly influenced by Yash towards the 100% pure sunflower oil brand – Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.
The Brand effectively communicates the campaign's central message: not all sunflower-themed oil pouches or yellow-coloured oil pouches contain authentic and pure sunflower oil. Imitated product packs closely resemble genuine ones, posing a risk to consumers who may unknowingly purchase fake oil pack. It's crucial to choose wisely, rely on the trusted brand from sunflower oil for your healthT
The central idea of ‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’ aligns with Freedom Cooking Oil's ethos that even small choices can lead to significant transformations in one's health journey.
According to P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, senior vice-president of sales & marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil, said “Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils are known for the quality and trustworthiness in the cooking oil market. With our range of products known for the purity and health benefits, the brand has successfully established itself as a reliable choice for health-conscious consumers. The ‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’ campaign with our brand ambassadors the rocking couple ‘Yash & Radhika’ is an initiative to contribute to the health and wellness of consumers. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, as brand leader in the category aims to inspire people to be cautious while picking the brand of sunflower oil. Consumers need to check the brand credentials and not be fooled by the use of yellow colour or an image of sunflower on the pack. They need to carefully check the brand name of their choice to be sure of the cooking oil being purchased. A mindful choice will help them prioritize health and be safe.”