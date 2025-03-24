Freedom Oil urges women to prioritise health with 30 minutes of daily exercise

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils has launched a new campaign, ‘Your Health Deserves Attention – Start Today with #freedom30minutemovement!’, to encourage women to prioritise their health through small but meaningful lifestyle changes. With the daily pressures of balancing careers, households, and caregiving, women often neglect their own well-being. This campaign aims to inspire them to take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle, emphasising that self-care is a necessity.

The campaign highlights findings from The Lancet Report (2022), which shed light on alarming trends in women’s health in India. According to the study, 60% of Indian women do not engage in sufficient physical activity and are unfit, 1 in 10 is obese, and heart disease among women has surged by 300%. 57% of Indian women are unhealthy because they don’t exercise. These statistics underscore the urgent need for change. Health experts recommend dedicating at least 30 minutes of daily exercise, whether through walking, yoga, stretching, or any other form of physical activity that promotes heart health. The campaign also sends a message to the families to encourage women to take care of their health just like they are concerned about everyone else’s well-being in the house.

To reinforce this message, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil has introduced the #freedom30minutemovement, encouraging women to take charge of their health by incorporating just 30 minutes of physical activity into their daily routines. With this initiative, Freedom encourages women to adopt a healthier lifestyle in a way that feels achievable and sustainable.

P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Gemini Edibles & Fats India, said, "We have all witnessed the concern women have about everyone’s health in the family, often ignoring their own health. The #freedom30minutemovement is designed to encourage women to spend 30 minutes on their own health, just like they take care for everyone’s wellbeing in the familys. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil is committed to supporting women in their journey to better health by providing a cooking oil that promotes heart wellness and ensures a balanced diet. Women deserve to focus on their own health just as much as they do for their families. Please join us in #freedom30minutemovement to good health."

Chetan Pimpalkhute, general manager, marketing, Gemini Edibles & Fats India, added, "The Lancet (2022) study is a wake-up call for women to take control of their health through better diet and exercise. At freedom healthy oil we believe, your health matters – and urge women to make yourself a Priority Today by taking the first step towards better health, by joining #freedom30minutemovement. We encourage women to dedicate just 30 minutes a day to undertake some physical activity, eat healthy and take steps toward a healthier future.”