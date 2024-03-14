FreeWheel partners with CereOne to expand its presence in Indian market

"We’re excited to continue to grow into the complex but opportunity-rich Indian premium video market. The adoption of connected devices has grown significantly in the last couple of years in the region. This rapid growth coupled with the rise of international sports events on streaming is bringing exciting new opportunities for media owners to tap into global ad spend,” said Alvin Tan, commercial director, APAC at FreeWheel. “CereOne has a robust regional supply and demand network and we look forward to working with them as they launch their CTV ad offering and augment brand interactions.”