FreshBox Media bags the social media mandate for Cipla’s Corporate Communications

FreshBox Media, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Thane will handle the end-to-end social media management of Cipla’s Corporate Communications.
The main objective of this association will be to take the legacy of Cipla and their purpose “Caring For Life” forward, and add momentum to the pharmaceutical giant’s corporate presence in the digital space.
FreshBox Media will be focusing on creating content and handling the social media accounts of Cipla on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Susheel Garg, director of FreshBox Media, said, “Our long-standing relationship with Cipla has been exciting throughout the years, We can’t wait to continue creating freshly-minted and out-of-the-box ideas, and play the digital part of giving a powerful premise to Cipla’s vision of serving people better.”