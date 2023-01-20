Freshey’s unveils new TVC with a message to introduce paneer as a fun protein

The campaign will run across television channels, popular digital platforms like YouTube and OTTs like SunNxt and Hotstar.
Freshey's, the ready-to-cook (RTC) brand from the house of WayCool, unveiled a new TVC campaign ‘Soft and Strong’ with the core communication "Soft Amma’kum Strong Chutti’kum-kaana paneer (Paneer for every strong kid and their Supermom)".
The TVC acts in parallel to the brand's endeavor to shine the spotlight on the fun element in Paneer, one of the best fun proteins.
The Indian value-added dairy (VAD) segment is set to grow at 16% CAGR for the next few years.
The brand aims to popularize cottage cheese (Paneer) as an easy-to-cook staple and make cooking Paneer-based dishes an experience people will look forward to.
The new Freshey’s TVC builds on the thought - Moms make it Fun with Freshey’s. Set against a vibrant background, the TVC envisions the chaos mothers go through in dealing with their active kids every day, the verbal tussle between them, and how moms transform the whole situation into an enjoyable affair by cooking up a delicious Paneer dish. The TVC visualizes the richness of Freshey's Paneer that is soft and rich in proteins while showcasing the versatility and convenience of cooking a variety of Paneer dishes.
Commenting on the new campaign, BP Ravindran, chief business officer, WayCool said, "We are delighted to roll out this campaign celebrating the daily banter and relationship between the mother and the child while showcasing Freshey's Paneer as a delicious accompaniment or treat. The film will be very relatable to children and young mothers while communicating the product’s attributes - convenient, fresh and fun. We are certain that this campaign will accelerate our journey to become the preferred choice of Paneer and will nudge consumers to include protein (Paneer) in their regular meal regimes, more often.”