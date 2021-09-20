FreshToHome launches IPL ad campaign ‘Totally Fresh’ in multiple languages

Targeting urban millennials, the campaign nudges them to buy only fresh, chemical-free meat, fish and seafood online.
FreshToHome, a fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, has launched its latest campaign ‘Totally Fresh’ in multiple languages. The ads will specifically serve different geographical regions where the brand has a presence.
Conceptualised by Piyush Pandey, chairman of Global Creative, Ogilvy, the films are conceived specifically to nudge the consumers to buy only fresh, chemical-free meat, fish and seafood online, and also engage with them during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
“FreshToHome is about fresh products. Our advertising has chosen to be fresh, with relatable people, who share a relatable, fresh and healthy relationship. I enjoyed working on this and hope the audience does too,” said Pandey.
In sync with FreshToHome’s plans to expand to newer markets, the campaign will have a total of 12 ads in seven regional languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali. FreshToHome has already released four ads in Hindi and Tamil, and the remaining ones will be launched during the course of the IPL. Star Sports, the official IPL broadcaster, also broadcasts the matches in eight languages.
Every ad is unique, with different cast, and not simply dubbed from one language to another. The ‘fresh’ content for each target audience makes it more relevant and relatable.
Earlier this month, FreshToHome, expanded its services to Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali after establishing their presence in Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi/NCR and Jaipur.
The campaign idea is rooted in a strong cultural insight, where anything stale or old is referred to as ‘kal ka’ colloquially, and nudge consumers to adopt a fresh way of buying fish and meat. When executing this campaign, FreshToHome strongly brings to life its core of fresh, chemical-free products sourced directly from farmers and fishermen.
Shan Kadavil, CEO and co-founder of FreshToHome, said, “FreshToHome has been a front runner of transitioning urban India to a fresh, more wholesome option. We are driven by the core values of 100 per cent fresh and natural, and aspire to deliver truly fresh, chemical-free, delicious food to our customers. By coinciding with the IPL, our campaign encourages everyone to opt for fresher methods of cooking fish and meat dishes, and enjoy the relishing wholesome meals with our range of fresh products.”
Targeting urban millennials, the campaign takes a leaf out of their lives, capturing the moments and essence relevant to them to deliver the message in a light-hearted way. The films show young couples engaging in fun banter replete with quick repartees, sometimes subtle, sometimes over the top, but all done in good humour. At the end of every banter, they concur that the freshest idea is the one enabled with the brand’s meat and seafood.