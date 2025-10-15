Frido’s festive campaign highlights comfort as a daily essential through humour

Frido, India’s direct-to-consumer ergonomic brand, has launched its new festive campaign, ‘Iss Diwali, Comfort to Banta Hai’, encouraging consumers to celebrate the season with a focus on comfort and well-being.

The campaign comprises two humorous and relatable brand films built around Frido’s flagship product, the Frido 3D Posture Plus Ergonomic Chair. Conceptualised in-house, the films explore how comfort plays a crucial role in helping individuals stay calm and perform effectively, even in high-pressure situations.

In the first film, a bomb squad officer faces a tense situation where focus becomes his best ally, aided by the comfort of the Frido chair. The second film, set in a hospital, portrays a doctor navigating a critical emergency with composure, once again symbolising how ergonomic comfort enables clarity and performance under pressure.

Through these narratives, the campaign reinforces Frido’s core belief that comfort is not a luxury but an enabler of productivity and long-term well-being. Rooted in preventive care and intelligent design, the brand aims to highlight how ergonomic solutions can improve everyday life.

Conceptualised and executed by Frido’s internal creative and marketing teams, the campaign is being promoted across the brand’s digital and social media platforms under the tagline “Iss Diwali, Comfort to Banta Hai.”