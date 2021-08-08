Fried chicken lovers are in for a treat at KFC’s pop-up hotel in London

Celebrating the 11 herbs and spices used in its recipes, KFC is opening a fried chicken-themed pop-up hotel for 11 nights this month. Priced at £111 per night, bookings will open at 11 a.m. on August 11.
Fast food chain KFC is opening a fried chicken-themed pop-up hotel this month in Shoreditch in London. Starting August 18, it will be open for 11 nights celebrating the 11 herbs and spices used in KFC recipes.
‘The House of Harland’, named after KFC founder and brand mascot Colonel Sanders’ original name Harland David Sanders, will have a ‘Press For Chicken’ button. Bringing alive every KFC lovers dream, this ‘chicken concierge service’ will provide them free chicken wings all through the day. The hotel will have chicken-themed decor, the private cinema will show ‘chick flicks’, and there will also a Hot Winger arcade machine.
A black Cadillac, named ‘Colonelmobile’, will pick up guests from London's King's Cross station and take them to the hotel, where a ‘Chick in’ clerk will greet them before they enter room number 11.
Available on Hotels.com, from 11 a.m. on August 11, a one-night stay will cost £111 (approx. Rs 11,400) and guests can get up to £100 (Rs 10,300) worth of free chicken during their stay. The proceeds are going to be donated to The KFC Foundation.
Several brands are now taking the experiential marketing route to engage their customers. Recently, the cookie brand Oreo created an Oreo Cafe in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Walt Disney has also announced the launch of ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’, a resort in Florida which resembles a cruise ship surfing through space, that will give fans an opportunity to interact with their favourite characters.