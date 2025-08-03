Advertisment
Friendship Day, but make it branded: The campaigns that understood the assignment

Brands are celebrating Friendship Day 2025 with emotional tributes, nostalgic storytelling, and fun social media campaigns that capture every kind of friendship.

afaqs! news bureau
friendship day

Friendship Day isn’t just about exchanging bands and tagging your ride-or-die on Instagram anymore. It’s the season when brands turn into Chandler, cracking punchy one-liners. From collabs that make us go “aww” to marketing moments that scream “Did they just do that for the clout?”. Friendship Day has become a whole mood.

So, whether you're the Monica of your group planning a 3-course reunion dinner, or the “I’ll just send a meme” kind of friend, brands this year are making sure there's something for every vibe.

From emotional films to LOL-worthy collabs, here are some of the most memorable brand initiatives giving us all the #FriendshipGoals feels in 2025…

bingo!

Parle- G


McDonald’s India x Coca-Cola India

McDonald’s India (W&S) and Coca-Cola are serving up major bestie vibes with their new campaign, “The Coke to My McD.” Celebrating their iconic partnership, the duo is kicking things off with twinning profile pics, a cheeky ‘public display of friendship’ that’s all set to flood your feed.

Coke & McD

Swiggy x Snapchat
Swiggy has teamed up with Snapchat this Friendship Day to offer exclusive ₹150 coupons to Snapchatters,  marking the first time an advertiser has used Snapchat’s ‘First Snap,’ ‘First Story,’ and ‘First Lens’ features all in one day.

Swiggy x Snapchat FDay

 Collective Artists Network’s Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) x Joy Skincare

Parle G Bingo Friendship Day
