Frodoh executes CTV campaign for Pee Safe around World Toilet Day

Adtech firm Frodoh has delivered a Connected TV campaign for Pee Safe that ran around World Toilet Day, using a 3D masthead across CTV environments on 19 and 23 November. The activity coincided with both the observance day and a high-viewership weekend window.

A follow-through plan extended the communication across OTT platforms for the week, maintaining continuity as hygiene-related conversations peaked.

Nitpreet Kaur, head of marketing, Pee Safe, said, “Hygiene becomes a habit when it’s simple, consistent, and visible, which is exactly what #HygieneKiAadat aims to drive with its memorable tongue twister: Spray, Sit, Flush, Spray. To mark World Toilet Day, Pee Safe’s maiden CTV campaign amplified this message with a nationwide masthead, strengthening awareness around the brand. Through Frodoh’s CTV execution, the campaign reinforced this habit while people enjoyed their daily OTT time, with the impact further extended for sustained visibility.”

Russhabh R Thakkar, founder and CEO, Frodoh, said: “Pee Safe has built a strong voice in the hygiene space. This campaign allowed us to pair contextual timing with immersive CTV formats to deliver real impact, first on the 19th for World Toilet Day and again on the 23rd during the India vs South Africa cricket match. We thank Pee Safe for trusting us with such moment-driven innovations, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to create meaningful, culturally relevant campaigns together.”

The collaboration reflects the increasing use of CTV for category-led messaging in hygiene and wellness.