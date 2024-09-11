Frodoh teams up with Jeep for first-ever CTV campaign in India

Speaking on the partnership Kumar Priyesh, brand director, Jeep India said, “Jeep Brand has always stood out for our brave and innovative approach towards advertising, and our latest campaign in collaboration with Frodoh and Starcom was no different. This pioneering CTV campaign for Jeep Wrangler pioneering the use of CTV and QR technology, reported outstanding results and hence demonstrate the power of new ad technologies in reaching and engaging our target audience, and we continue to look forward to exploring more such cutting-edge opportunities in the future.”