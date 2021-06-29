From 2-minute noodles to 5-minute Pazzta; Maggi wants to be your first choice for cravings 

The brand has released an ad showing off its four new pasta flavours.
One can’t go wrong with Nestle Maggi when one is looking for a snack, or even a full meal. But it is not always the 2-minute noodles you should expect from the FMCG giant.
In its latest spot, we see Maggi show off its ‘Pazzta’ offerings. There are four flavours you can choose from, i.e., Cheese Macaroni, Masala Penne, Cheesy Tomato Twist, and Mushroom Penne.
While the 20-second ad is quite bland, we spotted Yashaswini Dayama in it. She is seen walking around with a selfie stick, or something like that, playing an influencer of sorts and shooting from home.
“What will we review today,” she asks. Dayama is a social media influencer and actress in real life.