From Cadbury’s feminist take on a retro ad to Swiggy’s equality focussed cookbook - a round-up of the best of adland from 2021

While government apathy bloomed in the first six months of the year, the feeling of helplessness festered without abandon in all of us. We all knew someone down with Coronavirus, we all tried to help someone of our own, our social media handles which became our window to the world since ‘20 turned into an unending ticker of SOS calls. Every night, in those few months, I’d wonder if something were to happen to my family or me, who’d come to our aid?