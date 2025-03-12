From Virat Kohli to Kapil Dev: Cricketers and their surrogate brand endorsements

The Union Health Ministry, through the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has called on the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prohibit all types of tobacco and alcohol advertising, including surrogate ads, within stadiums and during live broadcasts.

In a letter addressed to IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, DGHS Atul Goel also recommended the prohibition of tobacco and alcohol sales at all IPL-affiliated events and sports facilities.

The ministry also advised that sportspersons and commentators should refrain from endorsing products that are directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco.

This directive, issued merely weeks before the IPL 2025 season begins on March 22, is likely to have a significant impact on brand partnerships in the Indian cricket.

Bollywood and cricket's longstanding ties with surrogate advertising

The ministry’s decision comes in response to growing scrutiny of celebrity endorsements for tobacco and alcohol-related products disguised as mouth fresheners, mineral water, and music CDs.

Last year, an ad for a ‘mouth freshener’ featuring Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar faced severe backlash, highlighting the growing public resistance to such promotions.

Indian cricketers have long been linked to surrogate advertising. Here are some notable examples:

Rohit Sharma has been the face of Royal Stag, a brand synonymous with whiskey.

Jasprit Bumrah also endorses Royal Stag, which markets itself through music CDs and various other indirect marketing strategies.

Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador for Royal Challenge, a whiskey brand that advertises through its mineral water and energy drinks. The name is also tied to the Bengaluru IPL franchise.

Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag have both appeared in ads for Kamla Pasand, a brand linked to the tobacco industry.

Kapil Dev, the captain of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, has also appeared in Kamla Pasand advertisements.

The select few who declined such endorsements

While many celebrities have lent their image to tobacco and alcohol brands, certain sports icons have deliberately chosen to distance themselves from such endorsements.

Sachin Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history, has consistently refused to endorse alcohol and tobacco brands, keeping a promise he made to his father. He has also been an active advocate against such promotions, acknowledging his responsibility as a role model.

Rahul Dravid, another cricketing legend, has participated in multiple anti-smoking campaigns, reinforcing his stance against tobacco.

The Health Ministry’s directive signals the changing outlook towards surrogate advertising. If enforced, this ban could lead to significant financial implications for both advertisers and cricketers who have profited from these lucrative endorsements.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL franchises respond to the government’s request, and whether this move will set a new precedent for ethical advertising in Indian sports.