From yoga fusion to sadboi rap, Badshah's musical mood swings ft. Spotify 'daylist'

The highly customised daylist gets updated every day.
Music streaming platform Spotify and Indian singer and rapper Badshah (aka Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) unveiled a film showcasing what is on the rapper’s ‘daylist’. The ad takes inspiration from ‘A Day In The Life Of…’ videos that are popular on YouTube.
The spot opens with Badshah casually having his meal, and the narrator asks him about how his day has been. In response, he starts describing his day through the daylist Spotify created for him throughout the day.
The rapper's day started with relaxing yoga fusion rap monday morning, which transitioned into angry heavy metal monday afternoon. Later in the afternoon, it shifted to baddie bop monday evening, winding up with an emotionally lonely sadboi rap monday night playlist.
Introduced by Spotify in September 2023, Daylist is a feature displaying playlists that evolve throughout the day. Initially accessible in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, it is now available to both free and premium Spotify users across mobile, web, and desktop platforms. Its launch in India followed in March 2024.
Daylist analyses an individual's music listening patterns, recommending relevant tracks tailored to specific days and times, updating between every sunrise and sunset. Each user receives a personalised playlist, unique to their preferences.
According to Spotify, Daylist is a “new, one-of-a-kind playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week.”
Telugu and Tamil music composer, playback singer, actor, and producer GV Prakash Kumar and internet personality Sameeha Mariam have also discussed about daylist and what they are in a YouTube video where he discussed the songs he listens to depending on his mood.
Not just musical artists, Spotify has also collaborated with various influencers to promote their daylist feature. The influencers include Sakshi Shivadasani, Kareema Barry, Dharna Durga, and Delnaaz Irani.
Spotify consistently develops innovative campaigns to engage with its consumers. In 2023, the company launched the Feel the Music campaign, which aimed to bring listeners closer to their favorite artists by spotlighting the BTS of how our favourite songs were created.
Feel The Music features a lineup of 34 artists, including renowned names such as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Coldplay, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Pritam, Harry Styles, and Shreya Ghoshal.
To look for your Daylist, install Spotify on your mobile device or web browser and search for Daylist. Upon installing it, you can generate your personalised playlist. To save this compilation, select Add to playlist and then select New playlist. This will permanently store your Daylist in your music library. You can also share your Daylist with friends and family via WhatsApp or other social media platforms.