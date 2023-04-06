Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan banter on sipping or gulping Frooti in its summer campaign

The campaign #FrootiYourWay has been conceptualized by &Walsh.
Parle Agro is leaving no stone unturned for the campaign of their iconic, refreshing mango drink, Frooti. India’s beverage leader has once again, opened up their fun, colourful and magical world of Frooti led by their vivacious brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan. This summer, the excitement around Frooti is being taken a notch higher with three exciting brand films, each giving the message of #FrootiYourWay.
Conceptualized by &Walsh, the first ad film shows Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt debating on whether Frooti must be sipped or gulped. Backing both and adding to the quirkiness, is Frooti’s entertaining and lively, surreal world of miniature characters chanting ‘Sip It’ and ‘Gulp It’. As both debate supported by their tiny friends, they finally realise it is fine to either sip it or gulp it, depending on your way to having fun and loving Frooti, with the catchy tagline ‘Sipitta, Drinkitta, Lovitta’. The ad showcases Frooti’s Rs. 10 carton pack and PET bottle formats, where consumers can choose to sip or gulp the mango drink as they please.
In the other two ad films, the brand focuses on Frooti’s shared SKUs and party pack SKUs highlighting additional occasions and ways of enjoying Frooti. The share-pack TVC sees Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in a dilemma about whether to share their Frooti with the miniature world friends or not. Since they have a 600 ml share-pack, sharing is entirely possible, but only if they want to, which they do eventually. The party pack TVC shows Ram and Alia having a party with Frooti with Ram summoning a 1.8 Litre pack. The drink is brought via an air balloon and mini friends to get the party started.
Commenting on the new campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “Frooti is not just a drink, in India, it is an emotion. It is part of an unending list of ways, reasons and occasions to drink the beloved mango drink. We are celebrating this love of consumers for Frooti with a massive summer campaign that showcases our various formats which enable people to have #FrootiYourWay. We are taking the message to each home across the country to let each consumer know there is no restriction when it comes to drinking their favourite mango drink.”
Parle Agro is driving high reach and visibility for the brand through a high-impact, multi-channel campaign across TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. Frooti TVCs will also be aired on national television during IPL 2023 through ad spots. An aggressive outdoor campaign is also live with large-format ads placed strategically in high traffic areas in key locations pan India. The brand films will be aired in multiple languages across national and regional channels.
There are several reasons and moments fans of Frooti drink their favourite mango drink. It can be to celebrate the last day of exams, enliven a large get-together with family and friends, or simply while relaxing at home on a lazy evening. Frooti never disappoints whether you want to have it all by yourself or are in the mood to share it with others or for a party.