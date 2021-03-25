Frooti’s summer ad burst with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun

The campaign has been designed to accelerate and expand Frooti’s growth post lockdown, create a stronger brand connect and capture a larger market share
Parle Agro announced the launch of its new #LiveTheFrootiLife summer campaign for 2021. The campaign introduces two characters ‘scientist’ and ‘clumsy’ alongside Frooti brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun.
The campaign for Frooti will roll out across multiple media channels including TV, OOH and Digital. The new campaign has been designed to accelerate and expand the brand’s growth post lockdown, create a stronger brand connect and capture a larger market share. To bolster this purpose, Parle Agro has once again made significant investments in IPL. Frooti is now the official on-air sponsor for the IPL in the mango drink category.
The 2021 TVC for Frooti strolls down memory lane with a revamped tune of ‘Mango Frooti, Fresh and Juicy’.
“This year’s summer campaign is an extension to the surreal world of miniatures interknitted intricately with our brand ambassadors – Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for national markets and Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun for southern markets. The campaign aesthetically blends in new and quaint elements of the Frooti brand story. Through our campaign, we want Frooti fans to unleash their enthusiasm and #LiveTheFrootiLife,” says Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro.
A series of thematic media bouquets across TV, outdoor and digital will illustrate a playful banter between Alia, Varun and Allu with the help of two uncanny characters ‘scientist’ and ‘clumsy’ who assist them in various life situations ensuring they get their favorite beverage – Frooti, in time, every time, anywhere. The campaign will increase the element of eagerness and suspense amidst the fans while watching the TVCs keeping them hooked and wanting more.
“2021 is going to be our biggest growth year as we move to connecting and engaging with our customers more aggressively,” opines Nadia Chauhan. “With our 160ml PET for Frooti, we are certain it will act as our biggest distribution driver across markets and we will see a 20 per cent plus overall growth in sales. With a clear focus on sales and distribution, digital amplification and the association with IPL, we are confident to see an increase in consumption patterns which will further augment our growth backed by our campaign reach.”
The company continues its hyper-local approach strengthening cultural nuances with its ongoing association with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun as the face of Frooti in South India. While the national campaign will consist of TVCs featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, it will be recreated with Allu Arjun along with Alia Bhatt for the southern markets.
&Walsh, the creative agency for Frooti, has led the campaign narrative. The short films have been produced by Lobo, New York, USA while the concept and direction was led by Mateus de Paula Santos and Aron M. Aguiar.