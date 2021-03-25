Frooti’s summer ad burst with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun

“2021 is going to be our biggest growth year as we move to connecting and engaging with our customers more aggressively,” opines Nadia Chauhan. “With our 160ml PET for Frooti, we are certain it will act as our biggest distribution driver across markets and we will see a 20 per cent plus overall growth in sales. With a clear focus on sales and distribution, digital amplification and the association with IPL, we are confident to see an increase in consumption patterns which will further augment our growth backed by our campaign reach.”