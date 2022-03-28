Frooti’s summer campaign for this year celebrates togetherness

Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “With offices, education institutes, OOH entertainment and tourism opening up to nearly 100%, the summer of 2022 emerges as the first summer in two years that promises to be the strongest and most robust for growth. This is a great time for the beverage industry and as a leading player in the category, we are thrilled to dive into an aggressive summer with a strong campaign for Frooti with brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan. Our marketing activities for this summer are one of our most aggressive and we look forward to strengthening our reach and connections with our consumers this year with no restrictions.”